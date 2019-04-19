Writers Show Unity With Big Turnout At WGA Solidarity Mixer

The Public House in Los Feliz was packed tonight with writers who showed up for #WGAMIX. The mixer was the brain child of writer producer Danny Zucker who announced it only four days ago, in the immediate aftermath of the WGA severing ties with the ATA after their negotiations collapsed and ordering its members to fire their agents.
“Every job I ever got was thanks to networking,” Zucker wrote in the original announcement. “Now it’s up to us to meet & help our new friends. That’s why I’m starting #WGAMIX.”
Trying to navigate staffing season without agents, writers have banded together to create support networks with such social media initiatives as
#WGAStaffingBoost and #WGASolidarityChallenge. #WGAMIX is adding a traditional, face-to-face networking element to the mix.
Related Story
WGA Claims Big-Name Writers Are Purging Their Agents; Plans Big Delivery Of Official Letters On Monday
The turnout for the inaugural gathering was so big, some attendees spilled into the bar next door, according to posts on Twitter. Here are some comments, pictures and videos from the scene:
d
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.