Writers Show Unity With Big Turnout At WGA Solidarity Mixer

The Public House in Los Feliz was packed tonight with writers who showed up for #WGAMIX. The mixer was the brain child of writer producer Danny Zucker who announced it only four days ago, in the immediate aftermath of the WGA severing ties with the ATA after their negotiations collapsed and ordering its members to fire their agents.

“Every job I ever got was thanks to networking,” Zucker wrote in the original announcement. “Now it’s up to us to meet & help our new friends. That’s why I’m starting #WGAMIX.”

Trying to navigate staffing season without agents, writers have banded together to create support networks with such social media initiatives as # WGAStaffingBoost and # WGASolidarityChallenge. #WGAMIX is adding a traditional, face-to-face networking element to the mix.

The turnout for the inaugural gathering was so big, some attendees spilled into the bar next door, according to posts on Twitter. Here are some comments, pictures and videos from the scene:

We filled two bars LOL #WGAMIX — Daniel Zucker (@DirectFromDZ) April 19, 2019

Wow. What a turnout for #WGAMIX The poor 1739 was maxed out. Pretty sure we obliterated a fire code. Great to see so many writers supporting writers, tho! #WGASolidarityChallenge #WGAstaffingboost @WGAWest — Paul Rose, Jr. (@PaulRoseJr) April 19, 2019

The first #WGAMIX, organized by Daniel Zucker (@DirectFromDZ), is a smashing success. Packed inside and crowd flows out the front doors. pic.twitter.com/6HCxakJdUF — Pamela Chelin (@PamelaChelin) April 19, 2019

It’s bananas at the Los Feliz #WGAMIX. Is the Hollywood Biwl available for the next one? pic.twitter.com/gg50NoC1Ro — Aaron Bendele (@Ajbend) April 19, 2019

Look at this camaraderie. This is why I moved to LA. That and the constant rejection. #WGAMIX pic.twitter.com/a7rTxvLJsk — Jordan Gershowitz (@jordangersh) April 19, 2019

Just a little member-organized gathering of WGA writers during staffing season. The union is the members is the union. #WGAMIX https://t.co/W8PZgXUT19 — John August (@johnaugust) April 19, 2019

Every kind of writer packed the joint! All friendly. #wgamix pic.twitter.com/jyMAucz2Ej — Val Stulman (@valstulman) April 19, 2019

Great seeing so many of you tonight! And a big thank you to @DirectFromDZ for putting this big bash together! #IStandWithTheWGA #WGAMIX #WGASolidarity https://t.co/4sGQEpW7My — Jose Molina (@JoseMolinaTV) April 19, 2019

Being a writer is going to a solidarity mixer, being overwhelmed by the massive crowd, and starting a mini room at the bar next door. Still had a great time, thanks to the organizers. #WGAMIX — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) April 19, 2019

You ever just hang out at a bar with a ton of people who love storytelling with their whole hearts? #wgamix pic.twitter.com/KcvR9UYaZU — 🐲 Charley DragonFlyte 🐲 (@CharleyFlyte) April 19, 2019

#WGAMIX is absolutely bonkers. There are some amazing young writers here. Thanks to @DirectFromDZ for lighting the fire. pic.twitter.com/82hsVn38dZ — Adam Korenman (@officermankorn) April 19, 2019

The crazy thing was that we ran into dozens of friends, but this place was so crowded that there were dozens more there that we never saw. #WGAMIX https://t.co/kMNeaDVhoy — Mike Roe (@MikeRoe) April 19, 2019

Shoutout to @DirectFromDZ for the packed and awesome #WGAMIX he set up today. Met a ton of fantastic writers, which makes me think this should just be a thing we do. Like all the time. Or at least monthly. — Ana (@anastazjadavis) April 19, 2019

Whoever said writers don’t know how to party apparently never met these awesome peeps! #WGAMIX #wgasolidarity pic.twitter.com/2eiSugjnnc — Annette Palmer (@palmerannette) April 19, 2019

