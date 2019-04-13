Writers Share Form Letters To Their Agencies As Mass Firing Of Agents Begins After WGA-ATA Talks Fail

There was no respite for the two sides in the WGA-ATA dispute to absorb the news that their negotiations had broken down. As the writers guild informed its members that the talks were over, it enforced the new Code of Conduct, sending each member an personalized form letter they can use to fire their agency if it has not signed the new Code of Conduct.

The new Code of Conduct, approved by the WGA membership last month, includes the elimination of packaging and agencies’ affiliation with production entities, so all of the major agencies have said they will not sign.

The form letter was linked in WGA’s missive to members this afternoon for each to sign electronically. The letter, the guild says, “in plain and respectful language accomplishes the task” of notifying the writer’s agency that they cannot represent him/her until they sign the new Code of Conduct. According to the WGA, the letter protects the writers legally “in case there is a further commission dispute.”

“The guild will forward all letters en masse to the appropriate agencies in a few days,” the guild email further said. “Many of you will also want to inform your agents in person. We encourage you to do so and ask them to sign the Code.”

Several writers immediately took to Twitter to share their signed letters with the #IStandWithTheWGA hashtag in support of their guild. We will update with more reactions from writers.

I hate that this has happened, but looks like a doll is agent-less. I'm out!! #IStandWithTheWGA pic.twitter.com/jCxgx0QVhe — Tina Andrews (@TinaAndrews) April 13, 2019

I hoped it wouldn’t come to this. But I stand with my guild and I stand with my fellow writers. Together, we will get to what is fair and right for us all. #IStandWiththeWGA #ClientsOverConflicts pic.twitter.com/Uik9iXdx60 — LaToya Morgan (@MorganicInk) April 13, 2019

Proud to be part of the #WGA & their stand against the #ATA. This current situation reminds me of an old saying in Orthodoxy, “They can kill us but they can’t hurt us.” That sums it up for me. No one can stop you from writing. Keep at it everyone! #IStandWithTheWGA #InSolidarity pic.twitter.com/VWXK5bQccW — Charley Parlapanides (@Charlyp12345) April 13, 2019

Now we take care of each other. pic.twitter.com/mOStSXlIAo — Angelina Burnett (@Beckylooo) April 12, 2019

Let me know what you need, friends. We'll get through this together. #IStandWithTheWGA pic.twitter.com/usB0weiBlO — Kate Erickson (@katefromky) April 13, 2019

I love my agents and will gladly continue to do business with them once they sign the code. But we must hold agencies accountable and end the #conflictsoverclients that have plagued writers livelihood for decades. #IStandWithTheWGA pic.twitter.com/rjrUZalgtN — Danny Tolli (@dctolli) April 13, 2019

I love my agents but I really love my Union. #IStandwiththeWGA pic.twitter.com/W6gVI5mAki — Dailyn Rodriguez (@dailynrod) April 13, 2019

HELLO! I haven't tweeted in exactly one hundred years and was planning on going maybe one hundred more before this, but I felt compelled to express solidarity. I truly ADORE my agent, but I feel very lucky to be a part of a union that fights for me. #IStandWithTheWGA #signed pic.twitter.com/XT17jSX2LK — alisha ketry (@keytree) April 13, 2019

The WGA is a non-profit democracy whose only interest is the interest of writers. #IStandWithTheWGA pic.twitter.com/9M7UzHVOWx — Luvh Rakhe (@luvhrakhe) April 13, 2019

I love my agents at WME. But the system needs to change. #IStandWithTheWGA pic.twitter.com/JALiSgCLtF — TJ Fixman (@TJFixman) April 13, 2019

us what we our creations are actually worth. Despite it's uncomfortable, inconvenient and a bit scary. And because it's not personal. It's right. #IStandWithTheWGA pic.twitter.com/werbmQSlgG — Monica Beletsky (@MonicaBeletsky) April 13, 2019

I've fired a few agents in my time. This one was by far`the easiest! Proud to stand with my union in changing a system that is corrupt, illegal and unfair to all of us writers! #ClientsOverConflicts #IStandWithTheWGA pic.twitter.com/gTe7Tgxfzn — Curtis Kheel (@curtiskheel) April 13, 2019

This is a night that will not be an easy one for many friends and fellow union members. #IStandWithTheWGA and hope you all will, too. — Mark Gaberman (@MarkGaberman) April 13, 2019