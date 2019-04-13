Writers Share Form Letters To Their Agencies As Mass Firing Of Agents Begins After WGA-ATA Talks Fail
There was no respite for the two sides in the WGA-ATA dispute to absorb the news that their negotiations had broken down. As the writers guild informed its members that the talks were over, it enforced the new Code of Conduct, sending each member an personalized form letter they can use to fire their agency if it has not signed the new Code of Conduct.
The new Code of Conduct, approved by the WGA membership last month, includes the elimination of packaging and agencies’ affiliation with production entities, so all of the major agencies have said they will not sign.
The form letter was linked in WGA’s missive to members this afternoon for each to sign electronically. The letter, the guild says, “in plain and respectful language accomplishes the task” of notifying the writer’s agency that they cannot represent him/her until they sign the new Code of Conduct. According to the WGA, the letter protects the writers legally “in case there is a further commission dispute.”
“The guild will forward all letters en masse to the appropriate agencies in a few days,” the guild email further said. “Many of you will also want to inform your agents in person. We encourage you to do so and ask them to sign the Code.”
Several writers immediately took to Twitter to share their signed letters with the #IStandWithTheWGA hashtag in support of their guild. We will update with more reactions from writers.
