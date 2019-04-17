Producer Hilary Leavitt Inks Overall Deal With Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Leavitt has signed an overall producing deal with Hulu. Under the pact, Leavitt will work with the streaming network to develop and produce new programming via her Blazer production banner.

Leavitt recently wrapped a three-year stint at MRC where she helped source and develop projects with filmmakers and creators such as Damien Chazelle, Adam McKay, Jessie Nickson Lopez, Tony McNamara, among others, as well as the Emmy-nominated Ozark.

Prior to that, Leavitt was at BBC America where she helped shepherd Orphan Black from development through Season 4. Other series include London Spy and The Last Kingdom.

Leavitt’s history of strong relationships with talent and her track record of critical and commercially successful series are a major part of what make this an important deal for Hulu. The streaming network says it hopes to use her skill and talent not only to develop new programming, but also to creatively produce those shows and be a steady right hand for filmmakers.

“We could not be more thrilled to be partnering with her as she builds Blazer into a beloved home for talent and boundary pushing stories” said Beatrice Springborn, VP of Content Development.

Leavitt is a graduate of Pace University in Manhattan, where she received a degree in Musical Theater – Directing and Film; Screen Studies.

UTA handled the deal. Leavitt is repped by Logan Clare of Ziffren Brittenham.