Writer-Director Kevin Lau Inks Overall Deal With HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Kevin Lau is expanding his relationship with HBO, signing an overall deal with the premium cable network.

Lau is a staff writer on Joss Whedon’s epic sci-fi drama series The Nevers and previously has written for the upcoming HBO drama series Lovecraft Country from J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele. As a director, Lau completed the HBO Access Fellowship, where he directed the comedy pilot F**ked Up.

Lau’s Columbia University MFA thesis film, Made in Chinatown, was a recipient of the Panavision New Filmmaker Grant and SimonSays Entertainment Award for Innovative Filmmaking and has won multiple awards on the festival circuit, including Best Film, Best Writing and Best Actor at the NBCUniversal Shortcuts Competition.

Lau is repped by APA, Seven Summits Pictures & Management and Lichter Grossman.