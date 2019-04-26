‘Wrecked’ Canceled by TBS After 3 Seasons

It’s official — TBS will not be ordering a fourth season of its comedy series Wrecked.

The writing had been on the wall for the series is about a group of people stranded on an island, after their airplane crashed in the ocean. Its third season ended its run in October, and star Zach Cregger indicated on Twitter last summer that there would be no fourth season.

Wrecked, a comedic take on Lost — was a breakout hit for TBS when it debuted in 2016 but its ratings have tapered off since then.