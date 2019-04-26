‘Wrecked’ Canceled By TBS After Three Seasons

It’s official: TBS will not be ordering a fourth season of its comedy series Wrecked.

The writing had been on the wall for the series about a group of people stranded on an island after their airplane crashed in the ocean. The third season ended its run in October, and star Zach Cregger indicated on Twitter last summer that there would be no fourth season.

Wrecked, a comedic take on Lost, was a breakout hit for TBS when it debuted in 2016, but its ratings have tapered off since then.

Wrecked was about a diverse group of airplane passengers stranded on an uninhabited island, a dangerous new world where they must face many threats – mostly brought on by themselves. No longer plugged into the rest of the world, the group struggled to navigate their makeshift society while also learning to live without such modern comforts as indoor plumbing, Wi-Fi, social media and Chipotle.

Season 3 also starred Ally Maki, Asif Ali, Brian Sacca, Brooke Dillman, Jessica Lowe, Rhys Darby, Will Greenberg, along with guest stars Rob Corddry, Eugene Cordero, Jonno Roberts, Karan Soni, Rachel House, Robert Baker and Will Hines. The series was executive produced by Justin Shipley, Jordan Shipley and Jesse Hara.

