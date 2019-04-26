Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Larry “Flash” Jenkins Dies: Actor, Director And Producer For Five Decades Was 63

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Endgame’ Eyes Record $140M Day 1; $330M Debut & $1B Global Bow In Play

Read the full story

‘Wrecked’ Canceled By TBS After Three Seasons

Photo by Vince Valitutti/Tbs/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

It’s official: TBS will not be ordering a fourth season of its comedy series Wrecked.

The writing had been on the wall for the series about a group of people stranded on an island after their airplane crashed in the ocean. The third season ended its run in October, and star Zach Cregger indicated on Twitter last summer that there would be no fourth season.

Wrecked, a comedic take on Lost, was a breakout hit for TBS when it debuted in 2016, but its ratings have tapered off since then.

Wrecked was about a diverse group of airplane passengers stranded on an uninhabited island, a dangerous new world where they must face many threats – mostly brought on by themselves. No longer plugged into the rest of the world, the group struggled to navigate their makeshift society while also learning to live without such modern comforts as indoor plumbing, Wi-Fi, social media and Chipotle.

Season 3 also starred Ally Maki, Asif Ali, Brian Sacca, Brooke Dillman, Jessica Lowe, Rhys Darby, Will Greenberg, along with guest stars Rob Corddry, Eugene Cordero, Jonno Roberts, Karan Soni, Rachel House, Robert Baker and Will Hines. The series was executive produced by Justin Shipley, Jordan Shipley and Jesse Hara.

2018-19 Renewals And Cancellations For Broadcast, Cable &amp; Streaming

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad