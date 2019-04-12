‘Wonder Woman’ Helmer Patty Jenkins Zings ‘AHS’ Creator Ryan Murphy Over ‘1984’

What’s in a name, Juliet famously asked in that Shakespeare play. To Wonder Woman writer/director Patty Jenkins, it’s also a question to ponder, as she teased American Horror Story writer/director Ryan Murphy on Twitter today about appropriating the “1984” tag for the upcoming AHS season.

Related Story 'American Horror Story' Season 9 Title Unveiled By Ryan Murphy

Jenkins is deep into the production of Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the WW 2017 blockbuster featuring the Amazonian super hero. The film is expected to be released in June 2020.

Murphy unveiled the title for this fall’s ninth season of AHS two days ago. He is calling it AHS 1984, billing it as an homage to ’80s slasher movies like Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street and Children of the Corn.

They faced off on Twitter today over the similarity. We think they’re kidding, given the George Orwell reference, even though some fans in the thread appeared to take it a bit more seriously.

The exchange: