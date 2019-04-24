Women In Film Finishing Fund Submissions Open

Women In Film is accepting applications for the organization’s 2019’s Film Finishing grants, which for the 34th year will award grants in cash and in-kind gifts for films by female directors. The submission period runs through July 14. Recipients will be revealed in November.

Last year, nine grantees were chosen by an industry jury. The winners emerged from a crop of 390 feature-length narrative films, documentaries and shorts, submitted from 22 countries.

This year, WIF said 10-15 grants will be awarded. It also plans to debut a public showcase of fund recipients’ completed films in September.

Previous WIF grantees have gone on to win Oscars, Emmys and festival awards. In 2018 three recipients — Amy Adrion’s documentary Half the Picture, Christina Choe’s Nancy and Stephanie Soechtig’s The Devil We Know — bowed at Sundance. Another docu, Tina Brown and Dyana Winkler’s United Skates, won the audience award at Tribeca. Another, Cynthia Wade’s Freeheld, won the Documentary Short Subject Oscar in 2008.

Related Story Women In Film Los Angeles Adds Five New Board Members

Submission info here.