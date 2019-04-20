Will Smith Rocks Coachella During Surprise Performance With Son Jaden

The Fresh Prince is back.

Will Smith returned to his music persona Friday night when he joined son Jaden Smith on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for a performance of the 20-year-old’s single “Icon.”

The elder Smith posted video of his surprise performance in Instagram, showing the crowd going wild as he fired off a verse.

“Done Did ‘dat!” he captioned the clip, adding the hashtag #coachella.

This is the second weekend of the massive Coachella fest in Indio, California.

Other weekend-2 performers include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover, Kacey Musgraves, Bad Bunny, Khalid and Tame Impala, just to name a few.

Smith is fresh off of shooting the sequel Bad Boys for Life. On Friday his co-star, Martin Lawrence, took to Instagram to say production had wrapped.

“Bad Boys. It’s a wrap! #teammartymar #badboysforlife #history,” he captioned a photo of himself and Smith chilling out under umbrellas. The post was set to P. Diddy & The Bad Boy Family’s 2001 single “Bad Boys For Life.” Hopefully he got permission to use the track.

Smith and Lawrence are returning as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the film, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing the pic from a script by Joe Carnahan, Peter Craig, and Chris Bremmer.

The Sony Pictures action drama is slated for release on January 17, 2020.