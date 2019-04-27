Will Smith Reacts to “Brilliant” Remake Trailer Of ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’

Will Smith thinks a fan-made YouTube reinterpretation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is “brilliant.”

The nearly four-minute clip titled Bel-Air was created by cinematographer Morgan Cooper and recreates the beloved Smith-starring sitcom as an indie drama.

The Bad Boys for Life actor watched the viral video and posted a review on his YouTube page Friday.

“I saw this trailer that Morgan Cooper hooked up, it was called Bel-Air,” Smith said as he stood next to Cooper. “This is the first time that I heard something and I was like ‘Yo, that’s an idea that is brilliant.'”

Cooper told Smith he grew up watching the series, which ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996, and co-starred James Avery, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Janet Hubert and later Daphne Reid.

The cinematographer has said in previous interviews that he used his own money to fund the slickly-produced project.

The up-and-coming filmmaker described his video as “a reinterpretation” that brings the story “into modern-day life in 2019.

With Smith’s backing, who knows what the future may hold for Cooper.

Check out Bel-Air below.