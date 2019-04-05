EXCLUSIVE: Katie Finneran (Bloodline) is set for a recurring role opposite Lucy Liu in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Created by Cherry, Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s (Ginnifer Goodwin), a socialite in the ‘80s (Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), each dealing with infidelity in her marriage. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed but how reactions to betrayal have not.

Finnernan will play Naomi, seen in 1982. Upscale, brash and fun, she is one of Simone’s (Liu) friends and Tommy’s (Leo Howard) mother. Effusive, she is a cheerful widow, left six million when her husband died, which she claims was “pretty nice.”

Cherry will serve as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb will direct and also executive produce. Why Women Kill is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

Two-time Tony winner Finneran played Belle Rayburn on all three seasons of Netflix’s Bloodline. Her other previous credits include The Michael J. Fox Show and The Looming Tower. She also plays Hank Azaria’s ex-wife Lucy on Brockmire. Finneran is repped by Innovative and Principal Entertainment.