‘Why Women Kill’: Adam Ferrara To Recur On CBS All Access Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former Rescue Me and Nurse Jackie star Adam Ferrara is set for a recurring role opposite Alicia Coppola, Ginnifer Goodwin, Sam Jaeger in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Created by Cherry, Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the ‘80s (Lucy Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), each dealing with infidelity in her marriage. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed but how reactions to betrayal have not.

Ferrara will play Leo, married to Sheila (Coppola) and owner of a dry-cleaning chain in Brooklyn, set in 1963. Always good-humored and happy to welcome Rob (Jaeger) and Beth Ann (Goodwin) to the neighborhood.

Cherry will serve as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb will direct and also executive produce. Why Women Kill is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

Ferrara most recently starred in Lionsgate’s release of Little Italy opposite Emma Roberts, Hayden Christensen, Alyssa Milano, Danny Aiello and Andrea Martin. Since wrapping his stint as co-host of the U.S. version of Top Gear, Ferrara has been focused on his first love, Stand-Up, releasing his album “Unconditional” and appearing on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden. Ferrara is repped by Innovative Artists, manager Peter Rosegarten of PARosegarten Media Group and attorney Isaac Dunham.