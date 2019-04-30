‘Who Will Write Our History’: Warsaw Ghetto Doc Gets Encore Screenings For Holocaust Remembrance Day

EXCLUSIVE: Warsaw Ghetto documentary Who Will Write Our History is set to have around 100 encore screenings in more than 20 countries this week to coincide with Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Abramorama, Giant Pictures, Kathadin Productions, Playmount Productions and Match&Spark are behind the film from director Roberta Grossman and executive producer Nancy Spielberg.

Featuring narration from Joan Allen and The Pianist star Adrien Brody, the film mixes archive footage, dramatization and interviews to tell the story of Emanuel Ringelblum and the Oyneg Shabes Archive, the secret record he created and led in the Warsaw Ghetto. With 30,000 pages of writing, photographs, posters, and more, the Oyneg Shabes Archive is considered the most important cache of in-the-moment, eyewitness accounts from the Holocaust. It documents not only how the Jews of the ghetto died, but how they lived.

The film had a global event cinema release on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, and also played at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival and the Berlin Film Festival.

Abramorama Partner & Chief Operating Officer Karol Martesko-Fenster said, “Roberta Grossman and Nancy Spielberg’s documentary has been a revelation for worldwide audiences including at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, where outgoing festival director Dieter Kosslick added it late to the lineup stating that everyone needs to see this film. We’re thrilled to extend the theatrical run that kicked off in January of this year with more than 100 encore screenings, and to partner with Giant Pictures on the multi-territory TVOD release, broadening the audience once again.”

Writer, producer and director Roberta Grossman and executive producer Nancy Spielberg added, “In an era of rising totalitarianism and the truth being re-branded as ‘fake news,’ audiences have resonated to the story of the members of the secret archive in the Warsaw Ghetto, brave spiritual resisters who were, literally, willing to die for the truth. We are so grateful to Karol Martesko-Fenster and Abramorama for creating unprecedented platforms for the film to be seen by millions of people around the world.”

From May 3, the film will be available in more than 75 countries exclusively on iTunes for two weeks before becoming available on additional platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, FandangoNow, Google Play and Vimeo On Demand. On September 1, 2019 the film will also be made available via TVOD in Germany and France. Abramorama organized the encore engagement screenings and global TVOD release with Giant Pictures.