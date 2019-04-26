‘Where’s Waldo?’: Joshua Rush, Haley Tju, Eve Carlton & Thomas Lennon Lead Voice Cast For Universal Kids Series From DreamWorks Animation

Universal Kids has set the voice cast for Where’s Waldo?, its original series from DreamWorks Animation ahead of its July premiere. Andi Mack star Joshua Rush leads the cast as Waldo, along with Haley Tju (Big Hero 6: The Series) as Wenda, Eve Carlton as Odlulu and Thomas Lennon (Santa Clarita Diet) as Wizard Whitebeard. Guest stars who will appear throughout the season include Carlos Alazraqui, Rachel Dratch, Kerry Kenny, Tom Kenny, Bobby Moynihan, Oscar Nunez, Jerry O’Connell, Hannah Simone, Retta, and Weird Al Yankovic.

From executive producer FM De Marco (Spy Kids: Mission Critical) and co-executive producer John Tellegen (Spy Kids: Mission Critical), Where’s Waldo? centers around 12-year-old Waldo and his best friend Wenda, who are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society—the international order of curious travelers who circle the globe celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation. Their mentor—Wizard Whitebeard, a seasoned wanderer—sends these inquisitive young adventurers on international travel missions so they can earn their stripes and someday become wizard-level wanderers too. But standing in Waldo and Wenda’s way is their rival Odlulu, who can’t help but cause trouble wherever she goes.

Created by Martin Handford and first published in 1987, Where’s Waldo? is one of the most recognizable characters in the world and a pop-culture icon. Published in the United States by Candlewick Press, Where’s Waldo? is a global publishing phenomenon with more than 70 million books sold worldwide; the successful series is published in more than 38 countries and has been translated into more than 30 languages.

A teaser for Where’s Waldo? will air during the American Ninja Warrior Junior season finale on April 27 at 7 PM.