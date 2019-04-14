‘When Calls The Heart’ Renewed For Season 7 In Wake Of Lori Loughlin’s College Admissions Scandal

When Calls the Heart fans can breathe a sigh of relief! Erin Krakow, the lead of the popular Hallmark Channel show announced today that it has been renewed for season 7 in the wake of former cast member Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal.

Krakow took to Instagram to announce the news saying enthusiastically “I am thrilled to announce When Calls the Heart Season 7, coming next year! We can’t wait to get back to Hope Valley!”

After Laughlin’s academic mishaps, When Calls the Heart took a hiatus at the beginning of March, leaving their fans questioning the show’s fate. It was recently announced that the show will be returning with a special two-night event on May 5 and 6. Afterward, the show will resume airing at its regular 8 pm time slot on Sundays. Now, it will return next year for another season.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested last month part of a yearlong investigation that also involved American Crime star Felicity Huffman and more than 30 other parents. Expressing “shame” for her actions, Huffman announced on April 8 that she would enter a guilty plea in the matter in an attempt to cut down probable jail time. Loughlin and Giannulli have not entered a plea nor indicated that they are preparing to do so.

Loughlin, Giannulli and several other indicted parents were slapped with a new money laundering charge earlier this week that also sees a potential 20 years of prison time.

In addition to When Calls the Heart, Laughlin was also terminated from the recently canceled Garage Sale Mysteries.

Watch the video below of Krakow announcing the news of When Calls the Heart renewal.