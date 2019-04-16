‘When Calls The Heart’s Paul Greene Talks Lori Loughlin Scandal: “It’s A Very Sensitive Time”

The ex-When Calls The Heart actor is fighting the feds over charges in the elite school admissions scandal that could put her behind bars for 40 years

When Calls The Heart‘s Paul Greene has opened up about the scandal surrounding co-star Lori Loughlin, admitting it has had a marked effect on the show’s cast and crew.

When Calls the Heart has been doing re-shoots in Canada since Louglin’s exit. “Everybody has really been very, very careful, because it’s a very sensitive time. And it’s very sensitive on, for every side of this thing,” Green tells Popcorn Talk Network’s I Could Never Be program. “Everyone’s like, dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s on the corporate side and it’s, like, every angle you could look at this has had to have been handled very carefully,” he added.

Greene, says he believes the scandal will bring everyone involved in the show closer together. “It’s been a time that I really feel and, and I can really trust that in the long run will really bind everybody together. Like, adversity brings family together,” he says. “Everyone’s really pulling together now and doing the very best that they can with what they’ve been given,” he continued.

Greene credited showrunner Alfonso Moreno, who “has had to rewrite and had to create these, and keep these stories…just really true to the heart of Hope Valley”. He continued, “It felt like it was almost taken away…cause everything was up in the air ..and at the end looking at it with a lot of gratitude that we get a chance to continue to tell these stories.”

He also voiced his support for Louglin. “We’ve all known Lori for a really long time, and, and when someone’s your friend and something happens to them, you don’t stop being their friend. You support, no matter what happens,” Greene said.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli entered not guilty pleas Monday to two conspiracy charges in the college admissions scandal.



When Calls The Heart was recently renewed for a seventh season.