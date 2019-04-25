‘What Is Life Worth’ Adds Amy Ryan, Talia Balsam & Tate Donovan As Filming Begins

EXCLUSIVE: The Sara Colangelo-directed What Is Life Worth has commenced principal photography in New York with new additions to the ensemble cast. As Deadline has previously reported, Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in the true-life biographical drama. Newly boarding are Oscar nominee Amy Ryan, Talia Balsam and Tate Donovan.

The Black List script from Max Borenstein is based on Kenneth Feinberg’s memoir. Feinberg, a powerful DC insider lawyer, was put in charge of the 9/11 Fund. In almost three years of pro bono work on the case, he fought off the cynicism, bureaucracy and politics associated with administering government funds to victims’ families — and in doing so, discovered what life is worth.

Ryan, who was last seen in Beautiful Boy and has Late Night coming in June, is repped by Gersh. Divorce and Mad Men‘s Balsam, and Donovan (The Upside, MacGyver) are also repped by Gersh. Laura Benanti, Shunori Ramanathan and Victor Slezak too recently joined What Is Life Worth.

The film is a co-production from Ingenious Media, Mad River Pictures, Riverstone Pictures, Anonymous Content, Sugar 23, Royal Viking, Steeplechase Amusements and Paradise City Films. IMR is handling international sales, with UTA and ICM handling the U.S.

Michael Sugar (Spotlight) will produce alongside Marc Butan, Sean Sorensen, Max Borenstein, Bard Dorros, Anthony Katagas and Keaton. Deepak Nayar, Nik Bower, Andrea Scarso, Amit Pandya, and Stephen Spence will executive produce alongside Allen Liu, Ara Keshishian, Kim Fox, Charles Miller and Edward Fee. In addition, Dean Buchanan, Matthew B. Schmidt, Mary Aloe, and Michael Becker will executive produce alongside Christina Papagjika and Matthew Salloway.