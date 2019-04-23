‘What/If’ Starring Renée Zellweger Gets Netflix Premiere Date & First-Look Teaser

Netflix has set May 24 for the premiere of What/If, its social thriller anthology drama series starring Renée Zellweger, Jane Levy and Blake Jenner, from Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley.

Written by Kelley, What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Phillip Noyce directs the series, which is produced by Page Fright, Atlas Entertainment and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television.

Kelley and Melissa Loy executive produce via Page Fright, along with Alex Gartner and Charles Roven via Atlas Entertainment and Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke via Compari Entertainment. Jackie Levine of Compari Entertainment serves as co-executive producer.

Watch the date announcement/teaser above and some first-look photos below.