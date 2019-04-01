EXCLUSIVE: WGN America has acquired 10 episodes of drama series Almost Paradise, from Electric Entertainment. A premiere date and time will be announced later.

Starring Christian Kane (The Librarians, Leverage, Angel), Almost Paradise centers on Alex Walker (Kane), a former US DEA agent who was forced into early retirement. Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, the combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can go… a small tropical island in the Philippine Archipelago. He now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel, gets his disability payments at the US Naval base, and generally manages his transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett. But the island’s luxury resort has attracted rich, powerful, and sometimes criminal elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex. Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police or running into people from his old life. And the problem is, he likes it.

Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen executive produce and serve as co-showrunners. Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson also executive produce.

Electric’s Head of International Distribution Sonia Mehandjiyska, SVP International Distribution & Co-Productions, Nolan Pielak, and team are selling the international rights to the series at upcoming markets, including MIPTV. Additionally, Steve Saltman, Head of Domestic Sales, will also be at MIPTV discussing ancillary and post-WGN America rights for the U.S.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with Christian Kane previously on our hit show Leverage and The Librarians series. We are thrilled that he has agreed to star in our show, Almost Paradise,” said Dean Devlin. “Christian has the perfect combination of skill, humor and smarts for the starring role in Almost Paradise.”

Head of Domestic Sales, Steve Saltman, negotiated the deal on behalf of Electric Entertainment.