WGA Sets News Conference To Unveil “Next Step” In Its Battle With Agents

The WGA will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to unveil “the next step in its effort to end the conflicted business practices of talent agencies in Hollywood.”

Related Story WGA & Agencies Battle Opens New Front As Lawyers Take 'Pencils Down' Approach On New Deals For Scribes

The guild has been involved in what it calls a “concerted action” against the agencies since talks broke off with the Association of Talent Agents on Friday for a new agency franchise agreement. Since then, it has ordered its members to fire all their agents who refuse the guild’s new Code of Conduct. That Code, which was approved by an overwhelming vote of the union’s members, bans packaging fees and prohibits agencies from being affiliated to production entities through corporate parents.

Wednesday’s press conference will be held at the WGA West’s offices in Los Angeles, beginning at 10 a.m. PT.