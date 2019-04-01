The WGA’s new Staffing Submission System is up and running. It’s designed to help guild members find jobs if their leaders order them to walk out on their agents if a new franchise agreement isn’t reached with the Association of Talent Agents by April 6. The WGA and the ATA are expected to return to the bargaining table this week, but no date has been set.

“While no technological solution could fully replace the many functions of a good agent,” the guild told its members today, “we believe this system – which lets writers submit their work directly to showrunners who are looking for writers for TV staffs – can help provide our members with continuing access to job opportunities if we have to walk away from non-franchised agencies.

“As helpful as we think this new system will be, we urge you to remember: Staffing season is just getting started. Many shows are already accepting submissions, but more will be added in the coming days and weeks as pilots and returning shows get pickups and as showrunners continue to register. At present, the system allows current members to make up to three submissions.”

Here’s a link to a video that explains how the system works:

On Sunday, WGA members overwhelmingly voted to approve a new Agency Code of Conduct that agents will have to sign if they want to represent WGA members if no deal is reached with the ATA. The Code was approved by a vote of 7,882 in favor to 392 opposed – a 95.3% approval margin.

“We continue to work toward a negotiated agreement with the ATA,” the guild said. “However, if we are unable to reach an agreement with the ATA by the April 6th expiration date, this system will be here for you when you need it.”

After the vote was counted Sunday, the ATA said: “We look forward to getting back into the room to work through an agreement that serves the best interest of writers, respects their individual choice, and prevents unnecessary disruption to our industry. We stand ready and waiting.”