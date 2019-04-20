WGA Launches New Tool To Connect Writers With Employers As Fight With Agencies Enters Second Week

The WGA has launched a “Weekly Feature Memo” to help connect writers to producers – the guild’s latest move to keep its members working as its battle with the major talent agencies enters its second week.

As part of the new program, the guild will send a list of available specs scripts and pitches to producers and development execs every Friday, via a subscription email. “You simply submit your logline to the guild,” the WGA said today in a memo to its members. “The submissions will be organized by genre. Any producer wanting to read your spec, hear your pitch, or set a general meeting will be able to contact you via a link to the Find-a-Writer Database.”

The Weekly Feature Memo is available to current, post-current and associate members, who can make up to two submissions a month. Submissions received by noon Wednesday each week will be sent out each Friday, except for holiday weekends. Any submission received after the Wednesday deadline will be held for the following week. To access the form, writers must be logged in to MyWGA. The first edition will be sent out April 26.

The guild has developed other tools as well to help its members find jobs now that thousands of them have fired their agents who refuse to sign its new Code of Conduct, which bans packaging fees and agency affiliations with production companies through shared corporate parents.

For screenwriter, the guild has updated its “Find-a-Writer” directory to help employers hire writers by providing a searchable directory with contact information. For television staffing, the guild has developed a Staffing Submission System that allows writers to get samples of their work in front of showrunners with jobs to fill during staffing season and beyond.