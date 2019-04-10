The WGA and the ATA just ended their second consecutive bargaining session this week as the two sides are seeking a breakthrough in their stalemate over the new Code of Conduct proposed by the Writers Guild in order to reach a new franchise agreement.

After a “productive” exchange yesterday over the less-contentious issue of sharing information, I hear the sides today tackled the two problem areas of agency packaging and agencies’ affiliation with production companies that have been at the heart of the conflict between WGA and ATA.

It’s hard to tell whether any progress was made but some sources felt the meeting went OK given the circumstances and the complex topics it tackled.

I hear the WGA team are reviewing suggestions made today and are expected to inform the agents about a possible meeting tomorrow.

In a dramatic fashion, reps for the WGA and the ATA reached a last-minute agreement on Saturday to extend their franchise pact until Friday so they have more time to try and negotiate a new deal.