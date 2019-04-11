The WGA and the ATA are heading to the final push to try and avoid a major disruption in the TV business. WGA & ATA To Resume Negotiations Thursday As Deadline Looms I hear tat, after a day apart, the two sides will return to the bargaining table tomorrow, Thursday, a day before their franchise agreement is set to expire Friday night.

Reps for the writers and the talent agencies met on Monday and Tuesday this week after negotiating a last-minute extension over the weekend. After tackling the two contentious issues on Tuesday, agency packaging and agencies’ affiliation with production companies, both camps spent Wednesday dissecting what was discussed on Tuesday and preparing their written proposals for tomorrow’s crucial sit-down.

The two sides are still seeking a breakthrough in their stalemate over the new Code of Conduct proposed by the Writers Guild in order to reach a new franchise agreement. The proposed Code eliminates both the packaging and producing practices, something the agencies strongly object to.

If no new agreement is reached and the current one lapses, the WGA is expected to call upon their members to fire the agents from companies that have not accepted the new Code of Conduct, which is the vast majority of Hollywood talent agencies, including all of the major ones.