The WGA and the ATA today had their first meeting since agreeing on Saturday to extend their franchise agreement until Friday so they have more time to try and negotiate a new deal.

Today’s meeting was described by sources as “very productive” though others cautioned that “there is still a lot to get through.” I hear the two sides made headway on the release of writers contracts and sharing information, an issue where they had already made progress over the past few weeks. But the sit-down is considered a good start to the last-ditch effort this week to avoid a major disruption of the TV business.

The two sides will resume negotiations tomorrow, I hear.

Still on the table are the two main points that have divided writers and their agents, the agencies’ practice of packaging and their involvement in production via affiliate entities. The proposed by the WGA Code of Conduct eliminates both practices, something the agencies strongly object to.