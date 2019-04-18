WGA’s Anti-Packaging Lawsuit Called “Path To Chaos” By ATA After UTA, WME, CAA & ICM Partners Sued

The Big 4 agencies named as defendants in today's lawsuit by the Writers Guild aren't taking the legal move laying down

Hours after the WGA launched their expected anti-packaging lawsuit this morning against the Big 4 agencies, representatives for UTA, WME, CAA and ICM Partners have planted their own flag in the dispute that has Hollywood on the precipice

“This development is ironic given that the Guild itself has agreed to the legitimacy of packaging for more than 43 years,” said Association of Talent Agents executive director Karen Stuart this evening. “Even more ironic is the fact that the statute the WGA is suing under prevents abuses of power and authority by labor union leaders, even as the Guild has intimidated its own members and repeatedly misled them about their lack of good faith in the negotiating room.”

“Today’s move confirms that the WGA’s leadership is on a predetermined path to chaos that never included any intention to negotiate,” the ATA ED added.

“Knowing that it could take months or even years for this litigation to be resolved, WGA leaders are unnecessarily forcing their members and our industry into long-term uncertainty,” Stuart proclaimed. “While the legal process runs its course, we strongly believe that in the interim it remains in the best interests of writers to be represented by licensed talent agencies.”

“We empathize with our writer clients and the untenable position they have been put in by WGA leadership. We stand ready and willing to represent writers with the added protections outlined in the Agency Standards for Client Representation (read it here) that further ensures choice and greater transparency for writers.”

Or, as an insider said to Deadline today: “This is war!”

After several tense days, the first legal move by the Guild early Wednesday came after the breakdown of last minutes talks with the Association of Talent Agents over the WGA’s strongly approved new Agency Code of Conduct finally collapsed on April 12.

Winning a massive thumbs up from the WGA’s members late last month, the new Code overturns the more than 40-year status quo to ban packaging fees and prohibits agencies from being affiliated to production entities through corporate parents.

Even with the likes of CAA’s Bryan Lourd and UTA’s Jay Sures in the room last Friday across the table from the WGA’s David Goodman and David Young, a reasonable resolution was clearly not in the cards.

First a lowball offer by the ATA crew to provide around 1% of the packaging revenues to writers was curtly disregarded. Then, very quickly afterwards, the conversation and the meeting was over.

Next, as promised, the WGA sent out word to its members to start firing their agents over the evening and weekend en masse. As confusion spread about what that actually meant and the role managers and lawyers could play as the barricades went up, the Guild took to the microphones today to announce they were making the first move to take this to the courts.

Citing the anti-kickback provisions of the Taft-Hartley Act, the Guild’s lawsuit in LA Superior Court asserts at its essence that packaging fees the uberagencies and other collect violate state fiduciary duty laws, and that those fees violate federal unfair competition laws.

The civil suit seeks injunction to halt the defendant agencies from collecting packaging fees. With potential to go into the hundreds of millions, the action also wants repayments from the dough that it says were illegally garnered over the decades since the now shattered pro-packaging agreement was inked in 1976.

Over 40 years later, the Guild says their members are being ripped off and the ATA says teh WGA are only interested in a scorched Earth approach.

At the same time, even though the Guild lacks the financial deep pockets of the Big 4 agencies to fight a protracted legal battle, there is no doubt the vast majority of the WGA’s membership are behind their leaders, at least as of right now.

“To date, thousands of writers have signed letters” terminating their agents who refused to sign the new code, declared Tony Segall, the general counsel for the Writers Guild of America, West, at today’s press conference at the WGA HQ on Fairfax and Third Avenue.

Going into today, the WGA and the ATA didn’t have any new sit-downs scheduled. Now, the only meetings might be in front of a judge.