Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

ESPN The Magazine Will Cease Regular Print Publication In September

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tony Awards Nominations 2019: Complete List, Reactions, Snubs

Read the full story

‘Westworld’: Vincent Cassel Joins HBO Sci-Fi Series Cast For Season 3

Courtesy of HBO

HBO’s sprawling sci-fi drama series Westworld is getting a another major new cast addition. French actor Vincent Cassel is joining the upcoming third season of the series.

The producers are being tight-lipped on the character but I hear Cassel will play a new villain and will be a series regular. He will co-star another high-profile new series regular for Season 3, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul.

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 movie, the sci-fi thriller is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with Vincent Cassel,” Nolan and Joy said. “We’ve been longtime fans of his and are thrilled for him to join the Westworld team.”

Nolan and Joy executive produce with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson.

Cassel won the César Award for Best Actor for Mesrine Part 1: Killer Instinct and Mesrine Part 2: Public Enemy #1. His previous credits include Black Swan and Eastern Promises, and he will next be seen in Underwater, directed by William Eubanks. Cassel is repped by CAA and Agence Adéquat.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad