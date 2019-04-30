‘Westworld’: Vincent Cassel Joins HBO Sci-Fi Series Cast For Season 3

HBO’s sprawling sci-fi drama series Westworld is getting a another major new cast addition. French actor Vincent Cassel is joining the upcoming third season of the series.

The producers are being tight-lipped on the character but I hear Cassel will play a new villain and will be a series regular. He will co-star another high-profile new series regular for Season 3, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul.

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 movie, the sci-fi thriller is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with Vincent Cassel,” Nolan and Joy said. “We’ve been longtime fans of his and are thrilled for him to join the Westworld team.”