‘Westworld’ Season 3 Adds Lena Waithe To Its Cast – HBO Will Air In 2020

Writer/director/producer/actress Lena Waithe will appear in HBO’s Westworld during its Season 3, HBO has confirmed. But what she will be doing is still a secret and likely involves a critical plot point of the robots and humans drama. Season 3 just started production and will not air until 2020.Waithe has previously appeared in the film Ready Player One and had cameos on TV shows This Is Us, Transparent and Dear White People. She also wrote for and starred in the Netflix series Master of None, and won an Emmy for best comedy writing for the episode Thanksgiving. The BET series Boomerang has Waithe as its showrunner, and she also has The Chi running on Showtime, a show she crated and executive produces.
Waithe is represented by by WME, The Mission Entertainment, and Del, Shaw, Moonves.