Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter Out As Executive Producer Of Her Show

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband Kevin Hunter has been fired as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, Deadline has confirmed.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an Executive Producer on The Wendy Williams Show. Debmar-Mercury wishes him well in his future endeavors,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement provided to Deadline.

Hunter had served as an executive producer on the show since 2011.

Hunter’s exit follows a tumultuous time on The Wendy Williams Show. Williams reportedly filed for divorce from Hunter on April 11.

Williams had taken an extended hiatus from the syndicated daytime talk show beginning late last year as she recovered from a fractured shoulder. Shortly following her return in early March, Williams tearfully told her audience she had been living in a sober living facility after seeking treatment for unspecified addiction issues.

Williams’ health also had prompted concern repeatedly in the past. Last year, her The Wendy Williams Show went on a three-week hiatus for Williams to focus on her health after she was diagnosed with Graves disease. She also had fainted on-air during her show’s Halloween episode October 31. Williams said she became dehydrated and overheated because of the heavy Halloween costume she was wearing. In December, Williams issued an apology on Instagram after fans expressed concern that she appeared to be slurring her words on-air. Williams said she had suffered “a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell,” and the slurring could be attributed to medication she had taken for the pain.

The Wendy Williams Show is currently in its 10th season. The show airs on Fox owned-and-operated stations and is syndicated nationwide by Debmar-Mercury.