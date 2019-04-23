Well Go USA Signs First Look Deal With ‘The Endless’ Genre Outfit Rustic Films

EXCLUSIVE: Distributor Well Go USA has entered into an exclusive first-look deal with The Endless production outfit Rustic Films whose principals include producer David Lawson Jr. and writer-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The deal gives Well Go first look at financing and distributing the genre specialist’s indie feature slate, including those projects written and directed by Moorhead and Benson. Well Go will be providing the company with capital for overhead and development expenditure.

The deal was negotiated for Rustic Films by Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films, with Jason Pfardrescher negotiating on behalf of Well Go USA.

Rustic’s latest feature Something Else, directed by Jeremy Gardner and Christian Stella, is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. They are also currently in post-production on Synchronic, their latest sci-fi feature directed by Moorhead and Benson, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. Previous credits include The Endless, Spring and Resolution.

Well Go’s recent stateside releases includes action pic Master Z: Ip Man Legacy, Zhang Yimou’s Shadow and Cannes hit Burning.

“We’ve been searching to align with filmmakers and producers that share the same sensibilities specifically around thought provoking elevated genre films and after our experience with their last film The Endless, we knew exactly who we needed to partner with,” said Well Go USA evp, Jason Pfardrescher.

“We learned a long time ago how important having the right partners are in the distribution process – especially in the type of genre-defying films that we tend to make. We could not be more pleased to be furthering our relationship with Well Go, a company that has taken such great care of our projects in the past,” added Lawson Jr.