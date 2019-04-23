Well Go USA Signs First-Look Deal With Rustic Films

EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA Entertainment announced today that they have signed a first look deal with Rustic Films, the independent production company founded by producer David Lawson Jr and writer and co-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Under the exclusive deal, Well Go will get a first look at financing and distributing indie features from Rustic Films’ slate which includes projects written and directed by Moorhead and Benson. In addition, Well Go USA will be providing Rustic Films with capital for overhead and development expenditures.

“We’ve been searching to align with filmmakers and producers that share the same sensibilities specifically around thought-provoking elevated genre films and after our experience with their last film The Endless, we knew exactly who we needed to partner with,” said Well Go EVP, Jason Pfardrescher.

“We learned a long time ago how important having the right partners are in the distribution process — especially in the type of genre-defying films that we tend to make,” said Rustic Films’ Lawson Jr. “We could not be more pleased to be furthering our relationship with Well Go, a company that has taken such great care of our projects in the past.”

The news comes ahead of the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the Rustic Films feature Something Else directed by Jeremy Gardner & Christian Stella. Next up for the production company is the sci-fi pic Synchronic directed by Moorhead and Benson, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.

The deal was negotiated for Rustic Films by Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films, with Pfardrescher negotiating on behalf of Well Go USA.