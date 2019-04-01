Kirk D’Amico’s LA-based sales and production outfit Myriad Pictures has hired Paul Wilamoski, former TWC EVP of International Servicing & Marketing, as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations.

Wilamoski will oversee all of Myriad’s servicing, deliveries and post-production activities, working closely with producers and domestic and international distributors.

Wilamoski previously spent ten years at The Weinstein Company, where he began as a Director and ultimately rose to EVP of International Servicing & Marketing, overseeing international servicing and post production as well as international marketing. At TWC he worked on movies including Silver Linings Playbook, The Artist, The King’s Speech, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight and was responsible for creative sales assets, market media/press events and delivery issues within international contracts for buyers.

Said D’Amico, “We are delighted to have Paul join us as we expand our slate of films for worldwide distribution and as we continue to grow the company. Paul has a depth of experience in servicing and marketing and our team is excited to work with him.”

Myriad’s current sales slate includes comedy Never Too Late with James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver and Shane Jacobson; sci-fi-drama Auggie; and Shadow Girl with Olivia Thirlby, Alan Ritchson, and Megan Fox. The company’s library includes Margin Call, The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby, and comedy The Last Word.