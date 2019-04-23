Webby Awards: Childish Gambino, Kesha, Will Smith Among 2019 Winners

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences unveiled the winners of the 23rd Annual Webby Awards today, with Childish Gambino, Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith, Kesha and Spotify on the list.

The winners will be recognized at a ceremony next month alongside Special Achievement honorees Issa Rae, Glossier founder Emily Weiss, artist Tierra Whack, and host and creator Hasan Minhaj.

The Webby Awards celebrate the best work on the Internet. Hosted by actress and comedian Jenny Slate, the awards ceremony will take place in New York City on Monday, May 13.

Read the list of winners below.

Webby Video Person of the Year: Issa Rae

Webby Social Movement of the Year: Greta Thunberg

Webby Artist of the Year: Tierra Whack

Webby Special Achievement: Hasan Minhaj

Webby Entrepreneur of the Year: Emily Weiss

Webby Media Company of the Year: Disney

23nd Annual Webby Award Winner highlights include:

The New Yorker won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Magazine (Websites)

The Carter III Anniversary by Spotify won the Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan (Social)

NASA won the Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Brand (Social)

This Is America won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Music Video (Video)

HBO Westworld: The Maze won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Machine Learning (Advertising)

Gritty won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Athletes & Sports Teams (Social)

Girls Who Code – Sisterh>>d Campaign won the Webby People’s Voice Award

Kesha “I Need A Woman” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Editing (Video)

Patagonia Action Works won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (Websites)

The Guardian app for iOS and Android won the Webby Award for News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile Sites, and Voice)

Headspace for Alexa won the Webby Award for Health, Fitness & Lifestyle (Voice)

Fortnite won the Webby Award for Best Multiplayer/Competitive Games (Games)

Will Smith: The Jump won the Webby Award for Events & Live Streams (Video)

Serial won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Series (Podcasts)

National Geographic’s First Ever 3D VR Filmed in Space won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Narrative Experience (Video)

Slate Magazine’s Slow Burn Season 2 won the Webby Award for Best Podcast Series for (Podcasts)

The Bleacher Report App won the Webby Award for Sports (Apps, Mobile, and Voice)

The Walking Dead: Our World won the Webby Award for Best Use of Augmented Reality (Games)

Marvel Unlimited won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Entertainment (Apps, Mobile, and Voice)

Stephen Curry’s ‘5 Minutes From Home’ Series won the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host (Video)

Undercover Lyft with Chance the Rapper won the Webby Award for Branded Entertainment Viral (Video)

Billy on the Street with Emma Stone won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Longform (Video)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Celebrity/Fan (Social)

Deadpool The Musical 2 won the Webby Award for Best Writing (Performance & Craft)

Team Coco won the Webby Award for Comedy for Conan Helps His Assistant Buy a Car (Video)

BBDO New York’s Monica Lewinsky – #DefyTheName campaign won the Webby Award for Best Influencer Endorsements (Advertising)

The Verge won the Webby Award for Science & Education (Video)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)

CBS Interactive’s James Corden’s Next James Corden won the Webby Award for Best Individual Performance (Video)

The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor (Websites)

CNN’s Anthony Bourdain’s Explore Parts Unknown: Little LA won the Webby Award for Travel & Lifestyle (Video)

Pod Save the People won the Webby Award for Best Host (Podcasts)

Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Mean Tweets – Avengers Edition won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform (Video)

Spotify In-House’s Tha Carter III Anniversary won the Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan (Social)

Schitt’s Creek Social Media won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Television & Film (Social)

GrandSon Creative’s A Star Is Born trailer won the Webby Award for Trailer (Video)

Astroneer won the Webby Award for Adventure (Games)