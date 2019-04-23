Wattpad Teams With Singapore’s Mediacorp For Development Partnership

The multiplatform entertainment company for original stories Wattpad announced today that they have partnered with Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest content creator and transmedia platform, to develop and adapt Wattpad stories into scripted series and films for Mediacorp’s digital entertainment destination, Toggle, and free-to-air platforms.

The new development deal was revealed at APOS 2019, an annual event held in Bali, Indonesia for the media, telecoms and entertainment industry in Asia. Wattpad and Mediacorp will team up to identify Singaporean writers and stories that resonate with both local and international audiences. Projects will be sourced from Wattpad using the company’s Story DNA Machine Learning technology, which allows Wattpad to identify exceptional stories from the 565 million uploads that have been shared on the platform. Wattpad’s machine learning technology will also be used throughout the development process, providing audience insights and perspectives to guide each project.

“This partnership again demonstrates Mediacorp’s commitment to reinvigorating our content and formats and innovating the very way we source stories,” said Tham Loke Kheng, CEO, Mediacorp. “A nation’s literature holds up a mirror for people to see themselves and what binds them. With Wattpad, writers and readers congregate and give voice to one another. Readers being able to share their insights, comments and ideas with writers, while writers reveal the collective soul of a nation through their writing. Singapore stories have much to offer to our society, and we aim to uplift them from written word to national screens.”

Dexter Ong, Head of Asia for Wattpad Studios added: “We’ve created a new model for discovering stories and bringing them to screens, unlocking a world of possibilities for storytelling in every format. With our data-driven approach to entertainment we’re able to identify new voices and bring their stories to audiences all over the world. We’re thrilled to work with Mediacorp to bring this model to Singapore, creating opportunities for Singaporean storytellers.”

In addition to sourcing existing stories from Wattpad, the companies will hold local contests that invite new story ideas from Singaporean writers that will be eligible for development.

The news comes after the recent announcement that Wattpad and Sony Pictures Television will be developing and co-producing original programming for television stateside. The collaboration gives Sony a first-look at the up-and-coming stories from the Wattpad platform.

Wattpad continues to grow as they are developing Death Is My BFF for Syfy with Sony Pictures Television and Stampede. Death is My BFF is a series of stories from Katerina E. Tonks which has more than 62 million reads to date on Wattpad. Lindsey Rosin (Cruel Intentions) is slated to write the series. In addition to Syfy, Wattpad has also found success with international entertainment partners including iflix, eOne, Huayi Brothers Korea, among others.

Wattpad also produces the Emmy-nominated Hulu series Light as a Feather, based on the story written by Zoe Arson, with AwesomenessTV and Grammnet. Wattpad’s film After, which is based on Anna Todd’s Wattpad and best-selling novel is currently in theaters. Also from the Wattpad libraries is Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, based on the story written by Beth Reekles, where it accumulated 19 million reads and built an international fanbase.