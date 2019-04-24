‘Warrior’ Renewed For Season 2 By Cinemax

EXCLUSIVE: Three episodes into Warrior‘s freshman run, Cinemax has given an official second-season renewal to the Tong Wars drama series from Justin Lin and Banshee co-creator Jonathan Tropper.

Created by Tropper, based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Warrior is the first internally developed Cinemax series under its new programming direction for fun, adrenalized fare. The cable network currently airs about four original series a year, three of them co-productions (or very cost-effective) and one marquee homegrown show with a Banshee-size budget tailored to the Cinemax audiences, the category Warrior falls in.

Warrior’s renewal had been in the works for months, and pre-production on Season 2 started in South Africa in late 2018-early 2019.

Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hope Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful organized crime families, or tongs.

“Bruce Lee’s vision is alive and well,” said Len Amato, president of HBO Films, Miniseries and Cinemax Programming. “Warrior combines high-energy martial arts with wit and brains. We’re thrilled to renew such a great show for a second season on Cinemax.”

Warrior is produced for Cinemax by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Season one is executive produced by Justin Lin and Danielle Woodrow executive produce on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produces for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Brad Kane also executive produces and Richard Sharkey is co-executive producer. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Assaf Bernstein.