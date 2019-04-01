EXCLUSIVE: Sylvia De Fanti (Medici, The Best Offer) is set for a key series-regular role opposite Alba Baptista in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Warrior Nun, inspired by the manga novels, from creator/executive producer Simon Barry (Ghost Wars, Continuum).

Written by Barry, Warrior Nun revolves around Ava (Baptista), a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

De Fanti will play Mother Superion, responsible for training the Warrior Nuns, and while she might not give the orders, she’s the one who really runs the place. Having witnessed horrors as a child, she’s burdened with the guilt of the things she did and didn’t do while just trying to survive.

Barry also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Stephen Hegyes (White Noise, 50 Dead Men Walking). Amy Berg (Counterpart, Da Vinci’s Demons) is consulting producer. Terri Hughes Burton (The 100, Eureka) is co-executive producer.

De Fanti most recently appeared on Rai’s Medici series and in Giuseppe Tornatore’s feature The Best Offer. She’s repped by manager Stacey Castro and attorney Chad M. Christopher of Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.