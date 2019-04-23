Warren Leight Returns To ‘Law & Order: SVU’ As Showrunner, Michael Chernuchin Joins ‘FBI’ As EP, Inks Overall Deal With Universal TV

As Law & Order: SVU is heading into its historic 21st season, the series is bringing back one of its most beloved showrunners. Warren Leight, credited with revitalizing the veteran crime drama during his five-year turn at the helm, is returning as executive producer/showrunner.

He will succeed another veteran of the Dick Wolf drama universe, Michael Chernuchin, who will join Wolf’s CBS series FBI, recently renewed for a second season. He also has signed a new overall deal with Universal TV, the studio behind all Dick Wolf shows.

Chernuchin will work as executive producer on FBI alongside Rick Eid, who will continue as executive producer/showrunner on both FBI for its upcoming second season and Chicago P.D. for its seventh.

“Nooch has been in the Wolf family for three decades, beginning with the early days of Law & Order, Wolf said. “He is one of the most consistent and versatile writers I have had the pleasure of working with over the years, and his voice will be an integral part of our second season of ‘FBI.’“

On Law & Order: SVU, Leight will work alongside executive producer Julie Martin. Norberto Barba (Law & Order: Criminal Intent) is joining the series starring Mariska Hargitay as the production director/executive producer.

Additionally, Leight will continue to shepherd the new Law & Order: Hate Crimes spinoff, which remains in development at NBC.

All showrunners are staying put on Wolf’s Chicago franchise. In addition to Eid continuing on Chicago P.D., Derek Haas will continue to as executive producer/showrunner on Chicago Fire season 8, while Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider will continue as executive producers/showrunners for Chicago Med season 5.

Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers of all shows.

“We have a ‘murderers’ row’ of writers and showrunners on our shows,” Wolf added. “What they do on a daily and weekly basis is mind-boggling. I’m thrilled that Warren is returning for the historic 21st season of SVU,’and I can’t thank Rick, Derek, Diane, Andy and Nooch enough for turning out smart, compelling and popular television every week.”