EXCLUSIVE: German model and actress Toni Garrn (Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer), Annabel Mullion (Patrick Melrose), and Richard Pettyfer (Bleak House) are joining the cast of sci-fi thriller movie Warning.

They join previously announced cast Kylie Bunbury, Alice Eve, Rupert Everett, Thomas Jane, Tomasz Kot, Charlotte Le Bon, Garance Marillier, Alex Pettyfer, Benedict Samuel, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Annabelle Wallis. The film follows separate lives which collide in interweaving short stories set in future Earth.

Agata Alexander is making her directorial debut with the sci-fi thriller, based on an original screenplay by her, Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye. Produced by Cybill Lui (After The Dark) of Anova Pictures, the film is currently shooting n Poland. Staszek

Dziedzic from Film Produkcja (Mr. Jones) is also producing in association with Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska (High Life).

Zachery Ty Bryan, Derrick Eppich and Steve Mao are executive producing. The Exchange has international sales rights. ICM Partners is handling North America.

Toni Garrn is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Bloom Hergott, Annabel Mullion by Independent Talent Group and Richard Pettyfer by JWL.