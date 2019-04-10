Warner Bros. is demanding President Donald Trump take down a Twitter post that uses unauthorized music.

The move comes hours after Trump tweeted a provocative campaign video Tuesday, set to the score of the The Dark Knight Rises.

“The use of Warner Bros.’ score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized,” WB told Deadline in a statement. “We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

Trump tweeted the clip at 4:43 p.m. ET. The video shows several Washington, D.C. landmarks, Hollywood stars aka liberals, his political nemesis Hillary Clinton, and a Fox News headline saying “Mueller report shows no proof Trump team conspired with Russia.” POTUS captioned the video: “Make America Great Again.”

As of Tuesday at 11:58 p.m. ET, it was still on his timeline. However, an insider said the clip with the Hans Zimmer music is in the process of being taken down.

Coming just hours after it was first posted by Team Trump, the expected move rules out any need for the WarnerMedia owned studio to instigate a lawsuit, an insider tells us.