Former Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara may have stepped down in the wake of an alleged misconduct, but his legacy as a studio boss will be remembered.

Warner Bros. Studio Chairman Toby Emmerich had a special word for “someone who is not here in Vegas with us today” but to whom he wanted to give special mention.

“None of the movies in our record-breaking year could have happened without his support and encouragement. So a thank you and a special wish for Godspeed from me to Kevin Tsujihara.”

Emmerich praised Tusjihara for the studio’s “financial growth” and making the studio diverse “behind and in front of the camera.”

