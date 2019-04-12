Warner Bros, 21 Laps Option Kendare Blake Short Story ‘On The I-5’

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros just closed a deal for the horror short story On The I-5, written by bestselling author Kendare Blake. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce for 21 Laps.

The story is being kept under wraps but it’s a female-empowered subversion of the serial killer genre.

Kendare Blake wrote the best-selling trilogy Three Dark Crowns which 21 Laps is developing at Fox. Blake’s book Anna Dressed in Blood is set up at Lionsgate.

Emily Morris and Becca Edelman will oversee for 21 Laps, and Cate Adams is overseeing for Warners.

The author is represented by Jody Hotchkiss of Hotchkiss Daily & Associates.

21 Laps premieres Stranger Things 3 on July 4th and is prepping British director Jonathan Entwhistle’s I Am Not Okay With This, a coming-of-age comedy series for Netflix, as well as the fantasy series Shadow and Bone, based on the best-selling book series and overseen by Arrival and Birdbox screenwriter Eric Heisserer. The company is producing the Dylan O’Brien-Michael Rooker-starrer Monster Problems at Paramount, the Anne Hathaway-starrer Sesame Street at Warner Bros, and also recently acquired the Pulitzer Prize winning Bestseller All the Light You Cannot See by Anthony Doerr as a limited series for Netflix. As a director, Levy most recently wrapped the Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy, which will be released July 4, 2020.