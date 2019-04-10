‘Wanda Sykes: Not Normal’ Netflix Stand-Up Special Gets Release Date

Wanda Sykes is set to “Netflix and chill” next month.

The comedian’s new stand-up comedy special titled Wanda Sykes: Not Normal will launch globally on the streamer on May 21.

This will be Sykes’ fifth stand-up special and the first on Netflix. Her previous comedy specials include the 2003 Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied, 2006 Wanda Sykes: Sick and Tired, 2009 I’ma Be Me, and 2016 What Happened… Ms Sykes.

She received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety, Music Or Comedy Special and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special for I’ma Be Me, and won an Emmy for outstanding writing for The Chris Rock Show, along with two other noms.

The hour-long Wanda Sykes: Not Normal is produced by Sykes & Page Hurwitz’s Push It Productions.