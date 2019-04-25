‘Wahlburgers’ Renewed For 10th & Final Season By A&E

A&E has picked up a 10th season of Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers, which will be the last for the two-time Emmy-nominated reality series. Season 10 of the show from 44 Blue Productions will premiere at 9 PM Wednesday, May 15 on A&E. You can watch the promo below.

Wahlburgers will be followed by new docuseries The Employables at 10 PM.

The final season will continue to chronicle the lives of the Wahlberg brothers as they balance family and their casual-dining business, which has become one of the fastest-growing and most popular restaurants in the country.

Starting with one original location in Hingham, MA, Wahlburgers, the booming restaurant chain owned by Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg, now has over 30 locations across the country. This season celebrates the success the Wahlberg brothers have worked so hard for, as they embark on a new frontier across the pond. Mark and Paul make their way to Germany, where they continue to work with the military to open restaurants in U.S. bases around the world. Matriarch Alma gets her own moment to shine when she is interviewed by a national morning show about her life as a mother of famous sons. Meanwhile, Donnie is under massive pressure to deliver on his promise to open his own Wahlburgers location in his hometown of St. Charles, IL. The series culminates with the brothers’ biggest challenge yet as they work to fulfill Alma’s dream of finally opening their namesake restaurant in their childhood hometown of Dorchester, MA. After years of hard work and personal sacrifice, the Wahlberg family finally returns home to where it all began.

“Creating the Wahlburgers restaurants has been an incredible experience and we are so grateful to have shared it with A&E viewers these last nine seasons,” said Mark Wahlberg.

“It’s been an amazing journey that has brought us closer together as a family and launched our little business to heights we never could’ve imagined,” said Donnie Wahlberg.

“We are so appreciative to the Wahlberg family for opening up their hearts and lives to the A&E viewers over the years,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “We are so excited for the fans to see what the brothers have been cooking up for the final season.”

“It has been a true pleasure to bring the Wahlberg family into the homes of our viewers over the last nine seasons,” said Rasha Drachkovitch, Executive Producer at 44 Blue. “The goal in making Wahlburgers was to not only entertain, but also to remind people about the power of family and the joy a little laughter can bring to tough situations. With this final season, our hope is that everyone takes a bit of Donnie, Mark, Paul and Alma along with them.”

Wahlburgers is produced for A&E Network by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Donnie D Productions. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Donnie Wahlberg executive produce with 44 Blue’s Rasha Drachkovitch, David Hale and Sara Quick.