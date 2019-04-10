Tiffany Tenille, ‘Jezebel’ Star, Signs With APA For Representation In All Areas

Tiffany Tenille, the star of coming-of-age film Jezebel from writer/director Numa Perrier, has signed with APA in all areas.

Premiered at SXSW, Jezebel is based on a true coming-of-age story that follows 19-year-old Tenille as she deals with extreme adversity during the last days of her mother’s life in a small Las Vegas studio apartment.

In order to make ends meet, her older sister, a phone sex operator, introduces her to the world of internet fetish cam girls. As Tenille becomes popular as the “live black model” at the adult site, she soon becomes too close to one of her frequent callers and the dynamics shift in her relationship with her sister.

Tenille is also currently cast in the West Coast premiere production of Jazz, based on the book by Toni Morrison. Other credits include The Joel McHale Show and the award-winning short, Suitable. Tenille is also repped by Marc Shaer at Managed Performance Group.