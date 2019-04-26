‘Voyagers’: Colin Farrell, Lily-Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan Among Cast For Neil Burger’s Sci-Fi-Thriller; Uni Int’l Buys Major Markets From AGC

EXCLUSIVE: AGC Studios and John Wick outfit Thunder Road are pulling together an impressive ensemble cast for Voyagers, the upcoming sci-fi pic from Neil Burger (Divergent). Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Tye Sheridan (X-Men Apocalypse), Lily-Rose Depp (The King) and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk) are among confirmed cast.

Advanced discussions are underway with Kelvin Harrison (Mudbound), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones), Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) and Madison Hu (Bizaardvark).

The Upside, Divergent and Limitless director Burger has written and will direct the sci-fi-thriller about 30 children who are sent on a multi-generational mission to populate a new planet. After the captain of the mission is killed in mysterious circumstances, the young crew descends into chaos, aligning themselves into tribes as they surrender to their most feral impulses. Production is due to get underway in Romania in early June.

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is producing with John Wick and Sicario outfit Thunder Road. AGC is financing and closed multiple deals on the film earlier this year at the European Film Market.

We can also reveal a significant multi-territory presale to Universal International for territories including UK, France, Italy, Scandinavia and Australia/NZ. The film is now all but sold out, but U.S. buyers are circling.

Burger is coming off hit Kevin Hart comedy The Upside, which has grossed more than $120 million worldwide.