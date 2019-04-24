‘The Voice’ Tops Night Despite Series Demo Low; ‘1969’ Docuseries Debuts Respectably

Switching to 8 PM, NBC’s The Village (0.6, 4.112M) grew by 8% in total viewers and hung on to 100% week to week in the demo.

Moved to 9 PM, NBC’s The Voice (0.9, 6.148M) dipped by 1/10th in the timeslot switch, but remained No. 1 show of the night in the demo. But, with the slot switch, New Amsterdam (0.8, 5.210M) picked up 2/10ths in the demo, week to week, easily winning at 10 PM in that metric, after slipping behind CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans last week. New Amsterdam also inched up in total viewers.

But CBS remained Tuesday’s most watched broadcaster in every hour. With NCIS repeats airing at 8PM (0.7, 7.463M) and 9PM (0.6, 6.480M), CBS’s 10 PM’s original NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 6.426M) matched its series low in age bracket and set a new total viewer low.

Debut of ABC’s 6-part docuseries 1969 (0.4, 2.959M) fell 3/10th compared to previous week’s The Rookie S1 wrapper in the 10 PM hour. Maybe more to the point, it came in soft compared to ABC’s summer doc The Last Defense in same slot, but about 300K better in total viewers.

Week 2 of ABC’s promising new comedy Bless This Mess (0.7, 3.575M) came down 2/10ths in demo compared to its launch, tying lead-in black-ish (0.7, 3.209M) among 18-49 audience while building in total viewers.

CW held steady, with The Flash (0.5, 1.622M), while Roswell, New Mexico (0.3, 1.048M) is currently up 1/10th week to week, while its total viewer tally is its best since February 12.

NBC (0.8, 5.169M) ranked No. 1 for the night in the demo. CBS (0.6, 6.789M) led in total viewers, while coming in second in the demo in a three-way tie with ABC (0.6, 3.318M) and Fox (0.6, 2.388M). CW (0.4, 1.335M) followed.