Village Roadshow Entertainment Group CEO Steve Mosko has made another key hire as he continues to build his executive team.

Former Amigos de Garcia president and CBS current executive Alix Jaffe has joined VREG as EVP, Television. She will oversee VREG’s independent television business focusing on scripted content, reporting to Mosko.

Jaffe’s appointment follows the recent hire of Jillian Apfelbaum as EVP Content as VREG is making a push in development and production of content with an emphasis on television.

“Alix is an ideal addition to our executive team as we ramp up content production in all areas of our business,” said Mosko. “She brings invaluable experience and knowledge to all aspects of this role and I look forward to building VREG’s content slate with her direct input.”

Since 2013, Jaffe had served as President of Greg Garcia’s production company, Amigos de Garcia, which is based at CBS Television Studios under overall deals. She is an executive producer on TBS’ The Guest Book and was a producer on CBS’ The Millers, both created by Garcia.

Jaffe previously worked in CBS’ current department since 2000, most recently as VP Current Programs for CBS since June 2004, overseeing primetime series Under The Dome, Blue Bloods, How I Met Your Mother and Rules Of Engagement and late-night show The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson. Prior to that, Jaffe had been Director, Current Programs since November 2000, working on CBS’ East Coast-based programs in New York before relocating to Los Angeles in 2001. Jaffe joined CBS in New York in January 1994 as assistant manager in the promotion marketing department, working her way up to director and playing an important role in the inaugural Survivor marketing campaign.