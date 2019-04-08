EXCLUSIVE: Richie Keen (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is set to direct and co-executive produce Village Gazette, NBC’s single-camera comedy pilot presentation from Amber Ruffin — who also will star — Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker’s Sethmaker Shoemakers Productions, Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal TV.

Written by Ruffin and Shelly Gossman (Saturday Night Live), Village Gazette centers on Amber (Ruffin), the editor of the Benson Village Gazette. She loves fluff pieces that demonstrate the idyllic nature of life in her hometown. When the newspaper owners hire a reporter (Tommy Dewey) who’s looking to uncover a juicy story in Benson, he threatens to unravel the happy denial Amber has been living in.

Ruffin and Gossman executive produce with Meyers and Shoemaker and Broadway Video’s Michaels and Andrew Singer. Keen co-executive produces. Universal TV is the studio.

Keen’s TV directing credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AP Bio and The Goldbergs. He made his feature directorial debut with 2017’s Fist Fight, starring Ice Cube, Charlie Day, Tracy Morgan and Jillian Bell. Keen is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobsen.

