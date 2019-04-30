Tony Awards Nominations 2019 – Watch The Livestream

Two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth and two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon are revealing the 2019 Tony Awards nominations this morning in a live event that begins at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

The Tonys, presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, honor the best on Broadway in 26 competitive categories for productions that opened during the 2018-2019 season (on or before the April 25 cut-off date).

Last year, the musicals Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants led the field with 12 nominations apiece; another tuner, though, The Band’s Visit, eventually led all winners with 10 trophies including Best Musical. The American debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child paced new plays with 10 nominations, winning five. The revival of Angels in America had a strong showing with 11 nominations, the most in Tony history for a play.

This year’s Tonys have already set Lifetime Achievement Awards for actress Rosemary Harris, playwright Terrence McNally and composer Harold Wheeler. Special Tony Awards will go to Marin Mazzie, the much-loved Broadway actress and cancer-awareness advocate who died last September of ovarian cancer; Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company, being recognized for their creation of the massive Kong puppet for Broadway’s King Kong; and Broadway musical director and arranger Jason Michael Webb for his work on this season’s Choir Boy. Judith Light will receive this year’s Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy to end HIV/AIDS and her support for LGBTQ+ and human rights.

The 73rd annual Tony Awards will air Sunday, June 9 live at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS and CBS All Access from Radio City Music Hall. James Corden is the host.

Check out the noms livestream above.