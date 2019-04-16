Viceland To End Nightly Series ‘Vice Live’ Weeks After Show’s Premiere

Less than two months after launching its flagship series Vice Live, Viceland has decided to cancel the program, Deadline confirmed Monday.

Vice Live, a two-hour variety special that aired four nights a week, premiered on February 25.

“For the past two months, Vice Live has been doing it live from our Brooklyn HQ four nights a week with an unpredictable, beautifully crazy show that has showcased the best of Vice and shined a light on some of the hottest emerging talent in the worlds of comedy, music, television, and food,” read a memo from Viceland President Guy Slattery. “Looking ahead, we’ll be breaking out some of the most popular talent and formats from Live.”

The memo went on to thank the production team behind the show.

“Thanks to everyone on the Vice Live team for their hard work and to everyone across the company for their support and creativity as we continue to bring unique perspectives and voices to television that can’t be found anywhere else,” the memo added.

Slattery did not indicate an exact end date for the series, and the cable network had no additional comment.

Vice Live was created to cover the day’s hottest topics and trends, led by comedian/actress Marie Faustin, writer/comedian/internet provocateur Zack Fox, comedian/director/photographer Sandy Honig, and rapper/host Fat Tony.

The network touted the series as continually experimenting and evolving in real-time, with a focus on comedy pieces, celebrity visits, short-form videos, field pieces and check-in’s from Vice’s outposts across the globe. Social media was also a key part of Vice Live, allowing viewers to interact with the show in real-time.

The Daily Beast first reported details of the Vice Live cancellation.